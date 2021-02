Israel benutzt Impfstoffe als Verhandlungsmasse Von Maureen Clare Murphy

Bild: A healthcare worker in Gaza handles COVID-19 test supplies in September 2020. Mohammed Zaanoun ActiveStills

Earlier this month, Tor Wennesland, the UN secretary-general’s new Middle East peace envoy, tweeted his appreciation to the Israeli government for facilitating “the Palestinian COVID-19 response effort, including vaccines delivery.” Wennesland added: “The pandemic knows no borders – only collectively we can achieve results.” His praise for Israel, however, was without merit and premature.