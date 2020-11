Israel, die USA planen einen Angriff auf den Iran in den letzten Tagen von Trump

Alles deutet darauf hin. Trump, Netanjahu und der saudische Kronprinz das Trio Infernal, dass vor NICHTS zurückschreckt



Israel and the US are reportedly planning to carry out “covert operations” and increase pressure on Tehran during US President Donald Trump’s final days in office, the Times of Israel reported yesterday. According to Israeli TV Channel 13, Israel and the US believe that Iran would not take any military action in response to any attack before the end of Trump’s era.