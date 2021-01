Israel hat sehr wenig mit dem Wesen des Judentums zu tun, sagt Ex-Sprecher der Knesset

Bild:Israeli deputy and former speaker of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, Avraham Burg, gives a speech on “Europe, against anti-semitism for a Union of diversity” 19 February 2004 at EU headquarters in Brussels. [THIERRY MONASSE/AFP via Getty Images]

The current State of Israel “has very little to do with historic Judaism and the essence of Judaism,” the former Speaker of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, has told Haaretz. During a podcast interview, Avraham Burg spoke at length about his reasons for wanting to delete his registration as “Jewish” in the population register compiled by the Interior Ministry.