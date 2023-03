Israel verabschiedet Gesetz, das Netanjahu Immunität vor Strafverfahren gewährt

Was für ein Gesetz! Extra für diesen unter Korruptionsanklage stehenden zionistischen Führer gemacht. Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, has approved a law which will grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immunity from prosecution on criminal charges. The Basic Law: The Government passed its second and third readings, and will prevent a sitting prime minister from being dismissed from office and declared to be unable to fulfil his or her duties.