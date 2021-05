Israelischer Bombenangriff tötet ganze Familie im nördlichen Gazastreifen

Bild: Smoke and flame rise after Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes in Gaza City, Gaza on May 11, 2021 [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]

All members of a Palestinian family were killed on Thursday night as Israeli warplanes continue to bombard northern Gaza. The Tanani family which consisted of a father, a pregnant mother and four children were in their home in Beit Hanoun town when the Israeli army bombed the area without any warning.