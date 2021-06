Israelisches Radio stiftet zu Ermordung und Vertreibung von palästinensischen Bürgern an Von Asa Winstanley 

Die medialen geistigen Brandstifter und Aufwiegler hinter den Kulissen….Unbedingt anhören!



Readers should be aware that this article will report on profane and violent language, including references to sexual violence. Asked by a Palestinian guest phoning in to their radio show on 13 May if Israeli Jews were “allowed to slaughter us,” host Yinon Magal replied, “Yes, that’s how it will end, correct.”