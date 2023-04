Jerusalem: Katholischer Patriarch beklagt Anstieg antichristlicher Angriffe durch Israelis Von  MEE und Agenturen

Christians in Palestine have come under increasing attacks since the inauguration of the new, far-right Israeli government, the head of the Roman Catholic Church in Jerusalem said on Thursday. Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Vatican-appointed Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, told The Associated Press in an interview that life for Christians in the birthplace of Christianity has worsened since, with extremists being emboldened to harass clergy and vandalise religious property at an alarming rate.