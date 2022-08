Laut Gesundheitsministerium steigt die Zahl der Toten im Gazastreifen auf 15 und die der Verletzten auf 125

An zynischer und mörderischer Perversität kaum zu überbieten, israelische Bombardierungsaktion -” Anbrechende Morgendämmerung”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has said that the death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza, which has continued for the second day, rose to 15 in addition to 125 wounded, a statement said. Among the 15 dead, the statement said, a 5-year-old girl.