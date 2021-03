 Netanjahu verspricht, Außenposten im Westjordanland zu legalisieren, falls er wiedergewählt wird

Was muss eigentlich noch passieren bis die Staatengemeinschaft die Beziehungen zu diesem Apartheidregime, dass unter seinem skrupellosen und unter Korruptionsverdacht stehenden endlich abbricht und sanktioniert?

Bild: Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on September 15, 2020 in Washington, DC [Alex Wong/Getty Images]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to legalise West Bank settler outposts if he is re-elected in the upcoming elections slated for 23 March, reported the Jerusalem Post. He made the announcement during a visit to the illegal Givat Harel outpost in the occupied West Bank, pointing to 160 illegal West Bank outposts, of which 65 were constructed in the last eight years during his tenure.