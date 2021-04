 Palästina bestätigt 24 neue Todesfälle aufgrund des Coronavirus

Ethnische Säuberung der “besonderen” Art

Bild: A Palestinian bus driver wears a protective mask amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus, in the West Bank on 7 March 2020 [HAZEM BADER/AFP/Getty Images]

Palestinian health authorities registered 24 new fatalities and 1,651 infections today from the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu Agency reports. Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said 16 deaths and 698 cases were recorded in the West Bank while 953 cases and eight fatalities were registered in the Gaza Strip.