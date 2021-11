Palästina wohnt für immer in meinem Herzen”: Griechische Teilnehmerin zieht sich vom Miss-Universe-Wettbewerb in Israel zurück

Das macht Rafaele Plastira noch schöner und zur Königin der Herzen

The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) welcomed on Monday Greek contestant Rafaele Plastira’s decision to withdraw from the Miss Universe pageant, which is set to be held in Israel. Palestinians salute Greek contestant Rafaele Plastira for withdrawing from @MissUniverse hosted by apartheid Israel.