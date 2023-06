Palästinensisches Kleinkind, das von israelischen Soldaten angeschossen wurde, erliegt seinen Wunden Von Lubna Masarwa

Unfassbar!

Das israelische Militär gab zu, das Kleinkind und seinen Vater erschossen zu haben, da sie sie fälschlicherweise für palästinensische Kämpfer hielten.

A two-year-old Palestinian boy who was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers died from his wounds on Monday. Muhammad Tamimi and his father Haytham Tamimi were hit by Israeli fire near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.