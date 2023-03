Siedler feiern Purim mit weiteren Angriffen auf Palästinenser Ali Abunimah

Diese Bilder und Massaker sind eine Schande für jeden Juden, der noch einen Funken von Anstand und Gewissen hat! Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

taken to hospital Monday after Israeli settlers attacked them with stones in the occupied West Bank village of Huwwara.That’s the same village where settlers, backed by Israeli soldiers, rampaged late last month, burning cars, homes and businesses. One person, 37-year-old Sameh Aqtash – who had just returned from Turkey where he was volunteering to help earthquake victims – was killed during that pogrom.