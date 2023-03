Teenager unter vier Palästinensern, die von israelischen Streitkräften bei Razzien im Westjordanland getötet wurden

Das tägliche Morden geht unvermindert weiter, findet aber im Gegensatz zur Ukraine kaum Beachtung. Das muss sich ändern! Evelyn Hecht-Galinski



Israeli forces killed three Palestinians on Thursday morning following a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Separately, 14-year-old Walid Saad Daoud Nassar from Jenin also died on Thursday as a result of critical wounds sustained on Tuesday from Israeli forces who shot him, in a raid that killed six other Palestinians.