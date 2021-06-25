“Our Vision for Liberation” with Ilan Pappé & Ramzy Baroud

Derzeit arbeiten sie gemeinsam an einer neuen Publikation, “Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out” (Unsere Vision für die Befreiung: Engagierte palästinensische Führer und Intellektuelle melden sich zu Wort). Dies wird eine zeitgemäße Diskussion sein, die den Prozess der Erstellung dieser Zusammenstellung von Perspektiven beleuchtet, die darauf abzielt, einen neuen palästinensischen Diskurs zu liefern, der für die heutigen Herausforderungen zur Erreichung der palästinensischen Freiheit geeignet ist. Wir werden hören, ob die kürzlich neu gefundene Einheit in ganz Palästina im Protest gegen die ethnische Säuberung von Sheikh Jarrah und die verheerende Bombardierung von Gaza, in dem, was als “Einheits-Intifada” bezeichnet wurde, bereits auf die Materialisierung einer neuen Vision hinweist. Prof. Ilan Pappé ist ein angesehener israelischer Historiker und sozialistischer Aktivist. Er ist Professor am College of Social Sciences and International Studies an der Universität von Exeter, Direktor des Europäischen Zentrums für Palästina-Studien der Universität und Co-Direktor des Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies. Dr. Ramzy Baroud ist ein palästinensisch-amerikanischer Journalist und der Herausgeber von The Palestine Chronicle. Er ist der Autor von fünf Büchern. Sein neuestes ist These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons (Clarity Press). “Our Vision for Liberation” soll im November 2021 veröffentlicht werden.

Currently working together on a new publication, “Our Vision for Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out”, this will be a timely discussion illuminating the process of producing this compilation of perspectives which aims to provide a new Palestinian discourse fit for today’s challenges to achieving Palestinian freedom. We’ll be hearing whether recent new-found unity across Palestine in protest against the ethnic cleansing of Sheikh Jarrah and the devastating bombardment of Gaza, in what has been called the “Unity Intifada”, already points to the materialisation of a new vision. Prof. Ilan Pappé is a distinguished Israeli historian and socialist activist. He is a professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter, director of the university’s European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies. Dr. Ramzy Baroud is a Palestinian-American journalist and the Editor of The Palestine Chronicle. He is the author of five books. His latest is These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons (Clarity Press). “Our Vision for Liberation” is due to be published in November 2021.

