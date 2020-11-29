USA und Israel auf Kriegskurs gegen Iran

Bild; group 194.net

US & Israel pushing Iran to brink of war Red Lines host Anya Parampil speaks with Professor Mohammad Marandi of The University of Tehran and Investigative Journalist Gareth Porter about the recent assassination of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran https://youtu.be/z68ikVeVtcQ