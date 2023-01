Warum teilt die EU Geheimnisse mit der Israel-Lobby? von David Cronin

Am “besonderen”Verhältnis der EU zur Ukraine und dem “jüdischen Besatzerstaat” sieht man den endgültigen moralischen Verfall der “Werte-Politik” Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

The Israel lobby is not entirely monolithic. Some of its players oppose particular policies. Others applaud one obscenity after another. Arié Bensemhoun, head of the Paris office with the advocacy group called the European Leadership Network, is in the latter category. Bensemhoun has defended Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, following his recent incursion of Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque compound.