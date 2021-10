Wie Facebook Israel hilft, seine Verbrechen zu verbergen Von Tamara Nassar

Die fragwürdigen Methoden von Facebook halten nichts von Meinungsfreiheit, ebenso wie das zionistische Regime

As Israel intensified its killing campaign in the Gaza Strip in May, people across the globe took to the streets in solidarity with Palestinians. Others used social media to document, condemn and raise awareness of Israel’s crimes. But Facebook and Instagram users soon noticed their posts being taken down, their accounts suspended and their content receiving reduced visibility.