 Banksy spendet seine Kunstwerke zur Finanzierung eines Krankenhauses in Palästina

Warum haben wir solchen großartigen Künstler, die ein Herz für Palästina haben nicht in Deutschland?

British street artist Banksy has donated one of his works, valued at over $1 million, in support of a hospital in Palestine. The triptych will be auctioned at Sotheby’s to contribute towards a new stroke unit and buy children’s rehabilitation equipment at a hospital in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.