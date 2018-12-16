BDS isn`t anti-Semitic By Gideon Levy

Diese Botschaft von Gideon Levy des keinesfalls umstrittenen, aber aufrechten israelischen Haaretz Journalisten Gideon Levy, sollten alle deutschen Zeitungen übernehmen! BDS ist nicht antisemitisch!
BDS isn’t anti-Semitic, says Gideon Levy. Listen to our podcast, while it’s still legal
For the past 13 years, Israel has been waging all-our war against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement: diplomatic reservists have been drafted in, friends around the world have been rallied and there’s even a government minister dedicated to tackling the ’strategic‘ problem.
Kommentar hinterlassen