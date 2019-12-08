Brief gegen den US-Imperialismus

As anti-imperialist activists, scholars, artists and lawyers located in the United States, we stand in solidarity with the peoples of Latin America, Africa and Asia in their calls to end imperialism, sectarianism and neoliberalism, and we view the recent protests in Iran within this broader international context of resistance.

The global turn to the right has led to the increasing liberalization of the international economy and worsening political repression in countries throughout the world. From Bolivia, Chile, Colombia and Haiti to Guinea, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran, people have put their lives on the line to confront the twin evils of monopoly capital and U.S. imperial domination, manifesting in different forms including coup governments, war mongering, and sanctions regimes.

As part of the current U.S. imperial project, President Trump has imposed the most severe sanctions regime in world history on Iran, seeking to choke the economy of the Islamic Republic out of existence. But it is the people of Iran who suffer. They no longer have proper access to medical supplies, industrial equipment and basic food staples. The air quality has hit an all-time low, resulting in high levels of illness, and inflation is worse than it has ever been.

In 2018, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) developed a restructuring plan to address the economic shortfalls created by the sanctions regime. In this plan, the IMF recommended “mobilizing tax revenue, removing exemptions, reducing fuel subsidies, and reforming the pension system”, alongside a “medium-term debt management strategy.”1 The IMF claimed these policies should be pursued “despite the challenging domestic and geopolitical environment” that the nation faces, with the overall objective of supporting Iran as it “transition[s] to a market-based monetary policy framework.”2

Just weeks ago, the Islamic Republic succumbed to one of the most severe proposals in the IMF plan, announcing a more than 100 percent increase in the cost of fuel on the first 60 liters purchased, and a 300 percent increase on anything above 60 liters. This reduction in subsidies has led to massive protests throughout the country because Iranians recognize that it would lead to a dramatic and sudden decline in their standard of living.

In essence, the United States’ imperial sanctions regime has opened the space for neoliberal economic institutions such as the IMF to facilitate the ravaging of the Iranian economy.

This project is not without its Iranian native informants and cheerleaders, who serve as functionaries of U.S. imperialism. These functionaries seek regime change no matter the cost, even though Iran has only recently stabilized after the horrors of the Iran-Iraq War. If Iran loses its sovereignty and descends into civil war like its immediate neighbors Iraq and Afghanistan, or proxy war like Syria and Libya, it is worth the cost because these functionaries stand to profit and benefit from war, reconstruction, and the exploitation of the nation’s resources.

Such functionaries are supported in their cause by Iranian native informants, so-called intellectuals who opportunistically appropriate the protests under the guise of supporting human rights and liberal democracy, when in fact what they seek is a return to neocolonial governance in the form of a U.S.-backed regime, not unlike that of the deposed monarchy, or a regime led by the National Council of Iran, a front organization for the U.S.-backed fringe group Mojaheddin-e Khalq, also trained by the CIA to execute the demands of the U.S.

We believe that if the Islamic Republic falls under the weight of the U.S. sanctions regime or as a result of Israeli and American aggression, not only will the Iranian nation suffer catastrophic losses, but whatever form of government that follows will be far more violent and destructive, considering all the external pressures on Iran.

The people of Iran are resisting the economic, political and militaristic violence imposed on them both by international and domestic elites. The majority of the Iranian people do not seek regime change because they have already lived through two monumental events that destabilized their lives – the Iranian Revolution of 1979 and the Iran-Iraq War that lasted from 1980 until 1988. The elder generations can still recount the horrors that followed the toppling of Prime Minister Mossadegh during the U.S. and British-backed coup of 1953.

Iranians seek economic and political stability, and above all, they seek to maintain their national and individual dignity. We stand by them and their calls for domestic reform, and as people in the United States, we demand the end of the sanctions regime and U.S. and Israeli interference in the lives of the Iranian people.

1 International Monetary Fund Country Reports, Islamic Republic of Iran, p. 11. 2 Id. at 3.

Hamid Dabashi

Hagop Kevorkian Professor of Iranian Studies and Comparative Literature

Columbia University

Nasrin Rahimieh

Howard Baskerville Professor of Humanities

Professor of Comparative Literature

Director of Humanities Core Program

University of California Irvine

Angela Y. Davis

Distinguished Professor Emerita

History of Consciousness, Humanities Division, Feminist Studies

University of California, Santa Cruz

Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz

Professor Emerita

Ethnic Studies

California State University, Hayward

Robin D. G. Kelley

Distinguished Professor and Gary B. Nash Endowed Chair

History

University of California, Los Angeles

Rabab Ibrahim Abdulhadi

Professor and Director

Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies

San Francisco State University

Moustafa Bayoumi

Professor

Brooklyn College

City University of New York

Sunaina Maira

Professor

Asian American Studies

University of California, Davis

Asad Abukhalil

Professor

Political Science

California State University, Stanislaus

Bill Mullen

Professor

American Studies

Purdue University

Member, Organizing Collective

U.S. Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel

Alex Lubin

Professor

African American Studies

Penn State University

Joshua Clover

Professor

University of California Davis

University of Copenhagen

Nada Elia

Professor

Arab American Studies

Western Washington University

Elliott Colla

Associate Professor

Arabic and Islamic Studies

Georgetown University

Baki Tezcan

Associate Professor

History

University of California, Davis

Junaid Rana

Associate Professor

Department of Asian American Studies

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Devra A Weber

Professor Emerita

History

University of California, Riverside

Flagg Miller

Professor

Religious Studies

University of California, Davis

Immanuel Ness

Professor and Interim Department Chair

Political Science

Brooklyn College

City University of New York

Lennox S. Hinds

Professor Emeritus

Program in Criminal Justice

Rutgers University

Marjorie Cohn

Professor Emerita

Thomas Jefferson School of Law

Maryam Kashani

Assistant Professor

Gender & Women’s Studies and Asian American Studies

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Lead Coordinator, Believers Bail Out

Nick Estes

Assistant Professor

American Studies

University of New Mexico

Josh Stacher

Assistant Professor

Political Science

Kent State University

Suzanne Adely

National Lawyers Guild

International Association of Democratic Lawyers

Ujju Aggarwal

The New School

Mara Ahmed

Adjunct Professor

St John Fisher College

Max Ajl Jadaliyya

Kali Akuno

Audrey Bomse

National Lawyers Guild

Robert Buzzanco

Professor of History

University of Houston

William Camacaro

Venezuelan Activist

New York City

Joe Catron

Campaign to Free Ahmad Sa’adat

Berna Ellorin

International League of People’s Struggle

Yoshie Furuhashi

Community Organizing Center

Greg Grandin

Yale

Doug Henwood

Writer/broadcaster

Brooklyn, NY USA

Tim Horras

Co-Founder

Philly Socialists

Julia Kassem

USPCN-Detroit

Writer

Graduate Student

Charlotte Kates

Samidoun

Rania Khalek

Journalist

Lucas Koerner

Venezuela Analysis

Brian Mier

Writer

Jeanne Mirer

President

International Association of Democratic Lawyers

Corinna Mullin

Adjunct Professor

John Jay College and the New School

Ben Norton

Journalist

Sina Rahmani

Host

The East is a Podcast

Devyn Springer

Walter Rodney Foundation

Journalist, Groundings Podcast

Jay Watts

Coordinator

Toronto Association for Peace & Solidarity

Brandon Wolfe-Hunnicutt

Associate Professor of History

California State University Stanislaus

Mansoor Shah

Rania Masri

Delshad Emami

M. Jahi Chappell

Food First

Sanyika Bryant

Owen R. Broadhurst

Activist

Marcy Newman

Independent Scholar

Goudarz Eghtedari

Paul Gottinger

Journalist

Amani Barakat

Al-Awda Palestine Right to Return Coalition

Assem Debian

Undergraduate Economics enthusiast

Mahmud Ahmad

Greg Shupak

Author and Lecturer at the University of Guelph-Humber

Byron Hunter

Doug Norberg

Ben Mable

Verso Books

Ali Abutalebi

Executive Director

Mazmoon Books

Huseyin Yilmaz

Associate Professor

Department of History and Art History

George Mason University

Hadje C. Sadje

Foundation Academy of Amsterdam

The Netherlands

Korkut Vata

Entrepreneur

Hadraj Saïd

Jeb Sprague

Research Associate

University of California, Riverside

Robert D. Weide

Assistant Professor

California State University, Los Angeles

Gary W. Potter

Associate Dean and Professor

College of Justice and Safety

EKU

William I. Robinson

Professor of Sociology

University of California, Santa Barbara

Matteo Capasso

Research Associate

European University Institute

Maryam Rahmani

Iranian Women’s Rights Activist

ORGANIZATIONAL SIGNATORIES

National Lawyers Guild (NLG)

Arab Resource Organizing Center (AROC)

BAYAN – USA

Catalyst Project

Ecumenical Peace Institute/Clergy and Laity Concerned

Haiti Action Committee

International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN)

Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network

Resistance Now

INTERNATIONAL SUPPORTERS

Asociación Americana de Juristas (AAJ)

International Association of Democratic Lawyers

National Union of People’s Lawyers

Philippines

Vijay Prashad

Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research.

Khaled Barakat

Palestinian Writer

Ray Bush

Leeds University

Liliana Cordova Kaczerginski

International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network

Fatima Demirer

Lawyer, Izmir/Turkey

Osamu Niikura

Professor Emerita

Aoyama Gakuin Japan University

Former Secretary General and Current Board Member

International Association of Democratic Lawyers

Vice President, Japanese Lawyers for International Solidarity Association (JALISA)

Samah Idriss

Writer

Ali Kadri

Economist

London School of Economics

Fabio Marchelli

Italy

International Association of Democratic Lawyers

Boaventura Monjane

Centre for Social Studies

University of Coimbra, Portugal

Jana Yasmin Nakhal

Lebanese Communist Party

Vanessa Ramos

President

Asociación Americana de Juristas (AAJ)

Micol Savia

Italy

Secretary General Elect

International Association of Democratic Lawyers

Ajit Singh

Lawyer, Graduate Student

Paris Yeros

Professor

International Economics

Federal University of ABC, Brazil