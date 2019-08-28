CHOSEN BY GOD TO CONQUER By EVELYN HECHT-GALINSKI DESERTPEACE

Let us not allow the slogan „God, God, God, you have chosen us to conquer“ lead to the final solution. God, God, God, you have chosen us to conquer By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Again and again, Zionist politicians try to justify their terrorist crimes with Old Testament and Talmud proverbs.

Again and again, Zionist politicians try to justify their terrorist crimes with Old Testament and Talmud proverbs. The 71-year massacre of Deir Yassin was one of the first cruel examples of wanton and rabid Zionist killing. When Menachem Begin, the then leader of the Irgun terrorist group, described this massacre of the inhabitants of this place, women, men and children, as a “magnificent act of conquest,” he exclaimed, “Israel made history with this attack, as in Deir Yassin we will attack and strike the enemy everywhere. God, God, God, you have chosen us to conquer. ” (1) (2)

Today, 71 years later, after a large-scale attack in Syria, Prime Minister Netanyahu “tweeted” against “Iranian religious guards” and Hezbollah, as well as trying to justify the Talmud: “If someone gets up to kill you, kill him first.”

Terrorists as top politicians

It seems as if before and after the founding of the state in 1948 it helped to promote career in the “Jewish state”, if one had a terrorist background and earned his spurs in the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in Zionist militias, which later merged into the Jewish “defensive army” and whose commanders later all became political leaders. These terrible massacres belonged to the Zionist strategy that led to the Nakba, the catastrophe for the Palestinian people, which continues to this day.

Terrorism, military occupation and colonial expansion are among the most important Zionist values ​​and their tactics. Just as the Zionist movement and its organizations placed terrorist acts, such as bombs on vegetable markets and explosives, in full cafés by their leaders before the founding of the state, to gain control of Palestine is unprecedented. Especially since all of the responsible terrorists later became politicians, prime ministers and ministers – like Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Rabin, Ariel Sharon, Yitzhak Shamir, Moshe Dayan and Rafael Eitan, just to name a few of the “chosen” leaders. This list could be completed for a few pages, and it would be so bloody and violently littered, and hardly bearable in cruel perversities.

The ruthless Zionist strategy of ethnic cleansing and destructive warfare, and decades of illegal occupation of Palestine to this day, shows how ruthlessly one behaved against children, the old and the frail.

Permanent fact twist

To this day, every Zionist state terror regime has always described itself as a “small threatened people” that must act in order not to be destroyed. With this permanent twisting of facts, this state, armed to the teeth and by no means threatened, with at least nuclear weapons, was able to continually perfect the attacking, threatening, murdering, occupation, land grabbing and ethnic cleansing by referring to the phrase “never again holocaust” , It has to be repeated, the Holocaust does not justify all means and crimes. (2)

The Holocaust is actually one of the worst crimes in history, but just one in the long history of humanity, and yes, we have to do everything for it, and that is our mission from our story that “never again” is a genocide! And above all, do not look the other way, if injustice happens, not even when it comes to Israel, which has done wrong for decades!

Even before the founding of the state in 1948, long before the Holocaust, around 1881, the leaders of the Zionist movement in Europe began the colonization of Palestine to make it the “exclusive home” for Jews, ignoring the rights of the indigenous Arab population and paving the way for the Nakba – Ruins of the destroyed Palestinian villages and expulsion of their inhabitants. The “uprooting and emptying”, the “transfer” of refugees and residents, was from the beginning of state doctrine and is still practiced today. Again and again “resettled”, expelled and massacred, everything is justified with the security of the “Jewish state” and its Jewish residents. This violent legacy that still shapes the state of Israel today.

How long will the Zionist state terrorist aggression accept?

It has not changed much, rather it has the feeling that everything has become much worse by the cowardly silence of the so-called “world community”, which now also endangers world peace. Certainly it is not Iran that threatens Israel with a holocaust, as the Israeli regime’s Zionist hasbara propaganda tells us, but in fact it is the “Jewish Chosen Exclusivity” on Palestine and the daily threat to its neighbors. (3)

The Jewish state takes the right to attack sovereign states. Targeted and merciless, the Jewish “defense army” is out to murder and, as it wants, repeatedly attacks targets in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon. As always without proof, but with active media and political support.

Even Hezbollah’s domestic opponent, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, was forced by the “Star Wars drone attack” last Sunday to declare in a statement the Israeli “aggression” threatening stability in the region and exacerbating tensions. But even these aggression do not raise the alarm bells in the community of states, and I wonder how long will you still accept the regular Zionist state terrorist aggression without contradiction? Will you wait until the first “Star of David” atomic bomb, perhaps shot down by a German submarine, is used “preventively” because of a perceived threat?

Instead of the sick relationship with Israel, friendship with Iran and with Russia!

Servile make the German government – the politicians as well as the media – always the official propaganda of the Israeli Hasbara own. On the other hand, it is emphasized again and again that one does not want a new war, but in fact the continuous attacks are already being worked on.

Why do not we resist when the US and Israel try to change world politics with maximum pressure and deals in their favor? Why do not we hear from the German “Auschwitz Minister” on this explosive topic? When will Germany finally start to make a policy in OUR interests, with Iran and with Russia? A good neighborhood and friendship with these countries should be important to us. It is not the apartheid state of Israel that should be our ally, but Israel that abandons the occupation of Palestinian land and respects international law and human rights!

The German ill relationship to Israel and the morbid behavior of some Christian Zionists is exemplified by the Hessian anti-Semitism commissioner, mayor and city treasurer Becker, who hallucinates of a “noise of anti-Semitism” in “broad sections of society”. You can only shake your head over how brainwashing goes on with the help of dubious Israel lobbyists to make any form of Israel criticism impossible. It fits in that media, schools, universities and other public education institutions should be trimmed on “Israel course”. Becker also shares his opinion (!) That the BDS movement is anti-Semitic, which it definitely and demonstrably does not, and he also repeatedly discredits this non-violent, also supported by Jews protest campaign publicly as “hatred of the Jews”. (4)

Should the last “hardcore Zionists” wait for the biblical end time!

The Germans should finally take an example of Jewish US citizens who are increasingly turning away from politicians and parties that support and finance the “Jewish state” and its murderous occupation and expulsion policies. In the end, only the “hardcore Zionists” and their evangelical helpers, the allies of AIPAC and similar Jewish lobby groups and friends of the occupation will remain in the US. They can then wait together for the biblical end time. It is obvious that all these enemies of peace are not interested in a peaceful solution and they prefer to head for a disaster a la Armaggedon.

Let us not allow the slogan “God, God, God, you have chosen us to conquer” lead to the final solution.

