Der israelische Besatzungsstaat lässt sich immer wieder neue Tricks und Kniffe einfallen Von Asad Abukhalil

Dank an As`ad AbuKhalil
Der israelische Besatzungsstaat lässt sich immer wieder neue Tricks und Kniffe einfallen, um seine Produkte zu vermarkten. Sehen Sie sich diese offensive Methode an, um israelische Produkte in Europa zu vermarkten? Frieden und Harmonie unter der Besatzung? So wie es im Apartheid-Südafrika Frieden und Harmonie gab
– · 9. Feb. 2021
The Israeli occupation state never fails in trying to come up with new tricks and ploys to market its products.
Look at this offensive method to market Israeli products in Europe? Peace and harmony under occupation?
As much as there was peace and harmony in apartheid South Africa
