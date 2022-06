Der israelische Flaggenmarsch und die Enttäuschung Von Amira Abo el-Fetouh

“Die Palästinenser sollten diesen Tag als einen Tag des Sieges über den zionistischen Feind betrachten”

When the Zionist usurpers, i.e. settlers, announced their intention to organise an Israeli flag march in Jerusalem, and the radical right-wing government gave them permission to do so on 29 May, and when the Palestinian resistance threatened and vowed that the consequences would be severe if the march went ahead and that it would respond with force, everyone in the Arab and Islamic world prepared for this provocative event and they demanded that marches be held in all Arab and Islamic countries, raising the Palestinian flag.