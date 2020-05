 Hisbollah-Führer verurteilt deutsches Verbot als „Unterwerfung unter den amerikanischen Willen“.

Hisbollah FührerNasrallah hat in allen Punkten recht!

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah insisted Germany’s decision to ban the group was a result of US pressure, in a televised speech yesterday. Germany designated Hezbollah a „Shia terrorist organisation“ on Thursday, in a move away from the European Union’s (EU) 2013 policy which only considers the organisation’s military wing, and not its political arm, as terrorist.