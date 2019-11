https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/names-palestinians-killed-israels-latest-gaza-bombardment

In Gedenken an die von zionistisch-jüdischen Luftangriffen ermordeten Palästinenser des Netanjahu Regime

The names of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza

The names of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza Middleeasteye

Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip have killed at least 24 people and wounded dozens in two days

Pictures of Palestinians killed in Israel’s air strikes, left to right (screengrab)

By MEE staff