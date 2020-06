Mit wem werden viele US-Polizeibehörden ausgebildet? Mit einem chronischen Menschenrechtsverletzer – Israel

Man riecht förmlich die rassistisch-zionistischen Methoden

When the U.S. Department of Justice published a report Aug. 10 that documented „widespread constitutional violations, discriminatory enforcement, and culture of retaliation“ within the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), there was rightly a general reaction of outrage. But what hasn’t received as much attention is where Baltimore police received training on crowd control, use of force and surveillance: Israel’s national police, military and intelligence services.