Mord, Vorspiel zur Annexion Desertpeace

Say his name. Ahmed Erakat. On his way to pick up his mother and sister from the salon before his sister’s wedding, Ahmed was murdered by Israeli forces at the Container Military Checkpoint, and left to bleed out and die. It should be mentioned that Ahmed’s wedding was supposed to take place next week.

MORD, VORSPIEL ZUR ANNEXION

Sagen Sie seinen Namen. Ahmed Erakat.

Auf dem Weg, seine Mutter und seine Schwester vor der Hochzeit seiner Schwester vom Salon abzuholen, wurde Ahmed von israelischen Streitkräften am Militärkontrollpunkt Container ermordet und zum Verbluten und Sterben zurückgelassen.

Es sollte erwähnt werden, dass Ahmeds Hochzeit nächste Woche stattfinden sollte.

Eine weitere herzzerreißende Tragödie, die keine Familie je erleben sollte. Leider ist dies die tägliche Norm für Palästinenser. Wann wird genug genug sein?

PALESTINIAN LIVES MATTER!