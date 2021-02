Nach drei Jahrzehnten bleibt die Hamas eine demokratische Volksbewegung Von Motasem A Dalloul

Bild: Palestinians come together to celebrate the anniversary of Hamas in Gaza on 16 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

On Tuesday, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, announced that it has carried out the first stage of its internal elections, choosing Local Shura Councils in a “democratic and fair” process. The movement is now choosing members of the General Shura Council which appoints the members and head of the political bureau.