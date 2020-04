Netanjahu-Gantz-Koalitionsdeal: Dies ist Israels wahrscheinlich nächstes Kabinett Von Chaim Levinson Haaretz

After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Benny Gantz’s Kahol Lavan signed a coalition agreement Monday night, the emergency government’s cabinet is beginning to take shape. >> Netanyahu-Gantz deal: The good, the bad, the ugly and the ominous Based on coalition negotiations, the ministerial portfolios are likely to be divided thus: Benny Gantz will serve as defense minister, and is set to replace Netanyahu as prime minister in 18 months.