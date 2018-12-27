Nobody stands in the way of Zion By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski Published By Desert Peace

Commentary from Hochblauen

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

BLESSED ARE THOSE WHO SUFFER PERSECUTION FOR THE SAKE OF JUSTICE

BLESSED ARE THOSE WHO SUFFER PERSECUTION FOR THE SAKE OF JUSTICE

More than two years ago I wrote a comment with the title “When the Israel lobby rings twice”, but today it doesn’t quite fit anymore. In fact, the lobby has infiltrated German public life. They sit in almost all forums, parties, organizations. And in the media they are constantly on the lookout and consult editorial offices and broadcasters, so that everything goes according to their wishes and criticism of Israel is immediately stopped and the critics are silenced. The influence of this lobby and its demands are unprecedented. Why did the Merkel-Gro/Ko hide until today that during the last German-Israeli government consultations Prime Minister Netanyahu handed over a paper to Chancellor Merkel urging the German government to stop support for non-governmental organizations that allegedly “promote anti-Israeli activities”? We know only too well what this means and who. After all, it now affects anyone who dares to stand up for Palestine’s freedom and against Israeli policies that violate international law.

Netanyahu regime: one of the most influential lobbyists

The “Jewish State” is now so sure, thanks to the West, especially the German hypocrites, that nobody gets in its way any more, and thus acts more audaciously and uninhibitedly. The Merkel government has succeeded in making the Netanyahu regime one of the most influential lobbyists, who have now established themselves in all areas of public life and smuggled in their helpers (Sayanim).

The Zionist spell also hit the Jewish Museum in Berlin, which had ventured an exhibition with “Welcome to Israel”, which presents the three monotheistic religions and their effects on the lives of the people in Israel, rich in facts, with examples, documents and pictures.

This exhibition shows both the more than one-sided pro-Israel film “24 Hours Jerusalem” as well as far too sparse Palestinian perspectives, and shows the clear violation of international law of the “Jewish State” with the annexed Jerusalem as the “eternally undivided” capital of a “Jewish State”. Thus this exhibition is “balanced” and leaves room for discussion.

However, the Netanyahu regime tries to prevent these “free spaces” and discussions by all means. The “Jewish State” wants to prevent anything that appears to leave the Palestinians a place in illegally occupied Palestine. Everything that is reported about the legitimate claim of the displaced and occupied people is a thorn in their side, because they know all too well about their crimes and their guilt. What is now being done with the example of the Jewish Museum is only a metaphor for the new Jewish anti-Semitism, which also does not stop at Jews and Jewish organizations, museums and institutions, as long as they are not really connected with the “Jewish State” or the Central Council of Jews.

Interference is no longer acceptable and can be prevented by all means.

In fact, the Jewish Museum is one of the European and Berlin tourist magnets, three quarters of which is financed by public funds, i.e. German taxpayers’ money, and has nothing to do with the Jewish community or the Central Council. It is still a house that presents itself freely in its decisions, but after this renewed serious attempt by the Israel lobby and the State of Israel to cut the funds for the Jewish Museum, it shows how much this freedom is to be curtailed. In fact, the Netanyahu regime now denigrates all democratic but Israel-critical NGOs as “terror supporters” and thus includes the Jewish Museum. By the way, it’s not the NGO’s who are working for an end of the occupation that are terrorist, but a state that commits state terror and ruthlessly commits crimes of peoples and human rights – and this under the eyes of the “western community of values” that don’t want to see the abysmal injustice. If the museum had been under Israeli-Jewish rule, it probably would not have come this far, or it would have been closed long ago. This example shows how far the Judaization and Israelization of Germany has advanced in the meantime. This form of interference is no longer acceptable and can be prevented by all means. If even the German Foreign Ministry, under a confessing friend of Israel, the “Auschwitz Minister” Maas, was beaten to death with the demand for a “clarifying” meeting in Berlin, then the point has been reached to finally think about how relations with the “Jewish State” and the occupying forces are going to be regulated.

The German government should finally question whether and for how long it will continue to accept the Jewish lobby interventions in the freedom of expression and the fundamental rights of culture and politics, the Jewish Museum, the Berlin Film Festival, as particularly serious examples. If cities and municipalities, supported by court rulings, BDS campaigns or speakers who support them, no longer provide rooms, then the question must be asked whether this is still covered by our free basic order and by the Basic Law. After all, BDS is a democratic movement, as opposed to illegal occupation, expulsion and apartheid. German courts have already banned critics’ mouths and served a dictatorial regime. This should not be forgotten when it comes to “never again” and the Holocaust remembrance culture. When Federal President Steinmeier calls on the Germans in his Christmas speech to speak to each other again, then he should finally set a good example and also finally speak to the people critical of Israel and BDS supporters and enter into a dialogue. Or does he shy away from this for lack of arguments?

At Christmas I would also have liked the Christian church representatives of Bedford-Strohm, Cardinal Wölki and Marx not only to criticize the policies of the AfD, but also to finally criticize the Jewish “brothers and sisters” who oppress the Palestinian Christians in the “Jewish State”, not to mention the Muslims. Ecumenism is only lived when Palestinian representatives are invited to Germany and can report here on their terrible situation, if they are allowed to leave Gaza or the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem at all. That would be a Christian duty. But so I ask myself, how can alleged Christians agree with themselves and their faith to remain silent about these crimes?

“Blessed are those who suffer persecution for the sake of justice.”

“If hate is sown instead of thinking about better protection against violence, one must take a clear stand and oppose it.” These sentences against the AfD fit precisely to the events in occupied Palestine. In fact, it means to oppose when a “Jewish state” illegally occupies and oppresses another people. Jesus in particular would have opposed it, but his personnel on earth do not want to hear about it. These church representatives and Christian politicians unfortunately show themselves to be hypocritical and prefer to refer to a “Christian-Jewish” tradition and its values that came into being only after the Holocaust. But what kind of values do they support? The faithful of the religious communities should consider whether they should still support the religious communities or not rather reflect and act in the sense of Jesus. Already in the Gospel of Matthew 5:10 we read: “Blessed are those who suffer persecution for the sake of righteousness. If this does not also apply to the many Palestinian martyrs. (3)

Let me also remind you of the resistance fighter of the Warsaw Ghetto who died on Sunday. Simcha Rotem was honoured as a hero by Netanyahu and Israeli President Rivlin. Kazik Ratajazer, his real name, was able to escape from the destroyed Warsaw ghetto with other comrades after heavy fighting against the Germans in 1943 through a sewer and managed to immigrate to the “Jewish State”. This courageous fighter is rightly appreciated, but by the same people who today denigrate and fight courageous Palestinian resistance fighters as terrorists, who do exactly what the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto did in those days. The Jews fought against the Nazis, and the Palestinians fight against their occupiers. If Jewish occupation today drives a people out of its land, colonizes, imprisons, harasses and mercilessly murderously tries to break the resistance with all violence, then it is about such heroes who are to be appreciated as such. The “Millennial Nazi Empire” lasted 12 terrible years, the Zionist occupation of Palestine already 70 years. But also their time will come.

So I wish all friends, readers and comrades-in-arms a good slide into a peaceful year 2019, and let us stand up together for the freedom of Palestine “from the River to the Sea, Palestine has to be free”.

