Norwegens größter Pensionsfonds trennt sich von 16 Firmen wegen Verbindungen zu illegalen Siedlungen

Vorbild Norwegen!

Norway’s largest pension fund divests from companies linked to Israeli settlements https://t.co/kVoJEQQJwj – Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) July 5, 2021 KLP also divested from telecom operators offering services within the West Bank as they contributed to making “the settlements attractive residential areas,” noting that these included Altice Europe, Bezeq, Cellcom Israel, and Partner Communications.