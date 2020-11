Roger Waters über Biden, Trump, Israel/Palästina, Assange und Zensur

Großartig! Roger Waters unbedingt anschauen

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters on Biden, Trump, Israel/Palestine, Assange & Censorship – Must watch – By Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper and Roger Waters. “We have to stand up and fight back” – Roger Waters Posted November 29, 2020 No Advertising – No Government Grants – No Algorithm – This Is Independent Media Post your comment below Registration is necessary to post comments.