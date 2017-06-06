The Spear-Pishing Attack The Intercept

Sicht vom Hochblauen

Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

6. Juni 2017 Evelyn Hecht-Galinski English, Gastbeiträge

Top Secret NSA Report Details Russian Hacking Effort Days Before 2016 Election

The report indicates that Russian hacking may have penetrated further into U.S. voting systems than was previously understood. It states unequivocally in its summary statement that it was Russian military intelligence, specifically the Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, that conducted the cyber attacks described in the document: Russian General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate actors …

