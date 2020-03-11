Racism virus: an epidemic that is spreading ever faster

The virus conspiracy

by Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Since the corona virus infected thousands of people worldwide, it has rightly been in turmoil. However, we should watch carefully what dramatic political consequences this can have for us. Germany has long since become one of the most powerful arms suppliers and is now in fourth place behind the USA, Russia and France, delivering the weapons that the refugees are creating, which are now to be displaced again at the EU’s external borders and repelled militarily . However, the “Christian values” of the EU and the Merkel government, which it now wants to demonstrate by taking in around 1,500 children from Greek camps, do not apply to the misery of Yemeni or Gaza children, which remains unheeded. This hypocrisy affects and should put us all on the barricades. No, we don’t want NATO membership and war maneuvers that only serve to deter our Russian neighbors. No more drone shooting by Ramstein and the storage of nuclear weapons on German soil, as well as cooperation and training with other armies such as the supposedly “most moral” of all “Jewish occupying armies”! (1)

Prime examples of the double standard

Erdogan and Putin will once again be punished as scapegoats, while the “arms profiteers” Saudi Arabia and the “Jewish state” will go unpunished and will be spared the threat of sanctions. They are prime examples of the double standard with which Zionists and Gulf states are treated. Here we see how the power of the United States and the Israel lobby affects. A distinction is made between the “useful” and hostile states for the West.

What would the left, the greens and the right do in particular if there were not the “enemy images” of Erdogan and Putin? It is not Turkey and Erdogan that are to blame for the refugee misery that we are experiencing again, but it is the entire western “community of values ​​that is basking in its hypocrisy. With false and unfulfilled promises, such as EU membership, visa-free travel, and much more, Turkey was lured and left alone, while the Greeks were “rewarded” for their false promises, arms purchases, and US affiliation as an EU member. When Merkel signed the refugee agreement with Erdogan – after going it alone in 2015 and its aftermath – she was glad that she had one problem less. What Turkey did with the effort to take in about 4 million Syrian refugees is admirable and deserves our recognition. It has to be remembered time and again that it was also Turkey that sheltered Jews and the persecuted after fleeing Nazi Germany. Certain political groups are already trying to portray the attempted coup against Erdogan as propaganda, which is an infamous infamity and was probably put into circulation by the same groups that granted asylum to Gülen and his followers. (2) who granted asylum to Gülen and his followers. (2) who granted asylum to Gülen and his followers. (2)

We should always remember this fact, as well as the suffering we inflicted on Russia and the other Soviet peoples in World War II with more than 27 million victims of war. Especially since Germany, in its eternal traumatization, never frees itself from the completely uncritical support of the “Jewish state” due to the crimes of the Holocaust. While one overlooks everything that Jewish perpetrators of the most brutal post-war occupation regime do against the Palestinian people, and for decades before ethnic cleansing, violations of international and human rights, expropriation and disenfranchisement, eyes are being closed to Russia and Turkey other standards.

Racism virus: an epidemic that is spreading ever faster

Russia is being sanctioned and constantly threatened because of the Crimea’s accession to the Russian Federation through a referendum – propagandistically called “annexation of Crimea”. Turkey is constantly accused of undemocratic behavior, which seems to be more than a lie in view of the behavior towards the “only” democracy in the Middle East, the “Jewish apartheid state”. This occupation regime is as little a democracy as India, which regards itself as the “largest” democracy in the world. Both countries have unrestrained racism against Muslims. While the Hindus, like the Jews, see themselves as “chosen” and feel like the “rightful” rulers of their country, Muslims / Palestinians are persecuted as intruders. We also experience the same phenomenon in China, where the Muslim Uighurs, and in Myanmar, where it hits the Rohingyas. This racism virus, like the corona virus, is an increasingly rapid epidemic.

The isolation and state of emergency in the occupied Palestinian Territories once again unite the Palestinian collaborator, President Mahmoud Abbas, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is charged with corruption. (3) (4)

The Israeli daily Haaretz reported that the Zionist occupation regime and the Palestinian Authority are working together to fight and seal off. In fact, they share a political interest in an actionism to distract from their own problems. So in the first place it is not about containing a danger, but about your own interests.

United in the nirvana of the farce of peace negotiations

While the “Jewish state” immediately sealed itself off, restricted flights to and from abroad in which the corona virus was widespread and recommended hygienic measures, there was no order to close Israeli universities, schools and kindergartens.

Abbas, to whom the virus fit his political stuff, is quite different. So it seemed useful to curb the strike by Palestinian doctors in the occupied West Bank. Right from the start, he had described this strike as “detestable” and once again put himself on the political sidelines. When he called for an end, he had received criticism from his own officials, such as Husum Khader, one of the Nablus MPs, who had accused Abbas of “ill-treatment of doctors” and his inability to hold the presidency, which had struck a nerve and the support of the Palestinians received in and around Nablus. And the President’s answer? He had him brutally thrown into jail! (5)

We are already seeing how Fatah representatives meet again with Zionist occupiers and continue negotiations where they have been so often, namely in the nirvana of the farce of peace negotiations, in view of the fact that the occupiers have just announced the construction of thousands of new settlements and the construction of new apartheid streets for Jewish settlers. Everything points to an eternal Judaization of Palestine, in which a Palestinian authority and its representatives themselves play a major role, at the expense of the Palestinian people. (6)

What a waste of resources!

Just as Netanyahu leaves no stone unturned to secure his power by all means, Abbas has used every opportunity to rule without regard to the people living under occupation in the West Bank and Gaza. Without the collaboration with the “Jewish occupying state” he would never have succeeded.

So it is only astonishing to see that conferences are still being planned in Germany that are still the “two-state solution” – despite a decidedly Israeli refusal! – have on the subject and discuss alternatives and perspectives that will never happen. What a waste of resources!

As long as German Muslims, Germans with a migrant background and migrants in Germany do not feel recognized and do not feel equal and have to live with the fear of being targeted by right-wing extremists and haters of foreigners, we not only have the Corona virus, but also the virus of racism, against which there is unfortunately no vaccination. That is why Muslims and mosques must receive the same protection as Jews and synagogues. And finally there must be a racism officer instead of an anti-Semitism officer!

There is still a lot to do in the fight against viruses!

As long as the vulnerable themselves have to point out that they are German and want to belong like any other German, as long as the NSU files are not released, as long as the implications of the protection of the constitution are not completely cleared up and the indifference of the majority society affects these citizens twice as long the AfD and certain politicians are voting for racism and populism, as long as there is still a lot to do in the fight against viruses. (7)

Footnotes

(1) https://www.aufschrei-waffenhandel.de/daten-fakten/informationen/

(2) https://www.trtdeutsch.com/meinung/die-turkei-ist-wichtig-fur-deutschland-131589

(3) https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200306-corrupt-israel-has-re-elected-a-prime-minister-charged-with-corruption/

(4) https://www.t-online.de/nachrichten/ausland/internationale-politik/id_87486260/israel-netanjahu-beanierter-verschieb-von-prozessbeginn-.html

(5) https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200309-abbas-has-enlisted-the-coronavirus-in-the-battle-against-his-political-opponents/

(6) https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200309-the-pa-is-provoking-the-palestinians-with-its-israel-normalisation-meetings/