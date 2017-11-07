Will Netanjahu risk exposing one of Israel`s secrets? By Jonathan Cook, Nazareth

ANALYSIS: Will Netanyahu risk exposing one of Israel’s secrets?
NAZARETH – As Israeli legislators returned to parliament this week, ending the long summer recess, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government announced a packed agenda of reforms designed to push Israel further to the right. Legislative proposals include weakening the supreme court’s powers of judicial review, cracking down on left-wing civil-society organisations, expanding Jerusalem’s boundaries to include more Jewish settlements and allowing the government to forcibly deport mainly African asylum seekers.
