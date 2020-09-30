YOUR THOUGHTS MUST REMAIN FREE BY EVELYN HECHT-GALINSKI DESERTPEACE

Fear not, for the law and the facts concerning Palestine are on our side! And that is why Zionists fear nothing but the truth and want to prevent any discussion! By all means one wants to prevent their meager and transparent claims from being exposed.

Pete Seeger- Die Gedanken Sind Frei

Thoughts on the Day of Atonement Yom Kippur

As long as the thoughts are still free

By Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

The Day of Atonement Yom Kippur on 27./28. September 2020 is, as always, a day without reconciliation with the Palestinians, which is therefore, as always, only about reconciliation with oneself and one’s own crimes. Especially in these times of Corona, hatred of Russia and hatred of Turkey, you have to speak the truth, also when it comes to the “Jewish state” and the illegal Jewish occupation of Palestine and we may face new laws that try to keep trying to elevate the Jews philosophically and to put them on a pedestal of uniqueness and particularity, restrict freedom of expression, dumb us down with media unity,

Lost all feeling for international law and statutes?

If the representatives of the Israel lobby and their willing helpers in politics and the media have their way, we should all be made anti-Semites. The only problem is not the legitimate demonstrations against Trump’s “Jerusalem decision” with the illegal transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but it is the political climate, led by Central Council President Schuster, his “recipient of orders” , the anti-Semitism commissioner of the federal government, Felix Klein, with his demand on Europe and Germany to recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of the “Jewish State”. The chutzpah of this representative of the Jewish religious community in Germany, with which he so shamelessly openly calls for a breach of international law, is speechless! Do these “Israel lobbyists” feel not bound by the German Basic Law or, as the well-known mouthpiece of the “Jewish State”, have they lost any feeling for international law and laws? It is an affront to the German government, which must immediately and resolutely reject this request, since it does not correspond to the European criticism of this unlawful procedure.Apparently, the Merkel government is afraid of an appropriate answer that could tarnish the celebrations just celebrated for the 70th birthday of the founding of the Central Council of Jews. it does not correspond to the European criticism of this unlawful practice. Apparently, the Merkel government is afraid of an appropriate answer that could tarnish the celebrations just celebrated for the 70th birthday of the founding of the Central Council of Jews. it does not correspond to the European criticism of this unlawful practice. Apparently, the Merkel government is afraid of an appropriate answer that could tarnish the celebrations just celebrated for the 70th birthday of the founding of the Central Council of Jews.

Also because of this behavior, Schuster need not be surprised if Jews outside the “Jewish State” are made responsible for Israeli politics. It is precisely the Central Council and other organized Jews who, as staunch supporters of the Israeli occupation regime, are perceived as quasi “side ambassadors”. In addition, there is chutzpah, Judaism and Zionism, so that they can use this clever but transparent move to denounce anti-Zionism as anti-Semitism.

Land without people and people

If you do not see these connections, President Schuster, and if you see the burning of the Star of David as a visible symbol of the illegal occupation of Palestine burning Israel’s “right to exist”, then you can no longer help. They lack any spark of empathy for the population of Palestine, which has suffered from the arbitrary occupation for decades. Either you lost this feeling as a descendant of racially persecuted people, or you never had it.Finally, we should never forget that the Palestinians are the last – innocent of the Holocaust – victims and sufferers of the Nazi regime and its effects to this day, because their land was, and is still being, stolen, hundreds of thousands of people displaced, ethnically cleansed and in a Gaza genocide and the Gaza lockdown, which continues to this day, by air, Water and land, taken as good as all viability. Thanks to the hypocritical policy of the so-called “community of values” with no prospect of an end to the illegal occupation and a separate, free, democratic state, the so-called “two-state solution”, which the “Jewish state” is known to have neither wanted nor ever, is propagated wanted how to make peace with the Palestinians. It just wants the land without the people and the people. like making peace with the Palestinians. It just wants the land without the people and the people. like making peace with the Palestinians. It just wants the land without the people and the people.

Now Schuster is also calling for a change in the law that makes the burning of pseudo flags and flags a criminal offense. It should be stopped in its arrogant zeal and recommended that it be better first to deal with international law and human rights. The focus is not on the right of the “Jewish state” to exist, but rather the long overdue termination of the illegal occupation and the long overdue recognition of the right to exist of Palestine, a state with a capital Jerusalem.

Merkel in particular, as a “Christian Zionist with a firm grasp of the Bible”, should follow the Gospel of Luke and not be afraid and react appropriately.But she is so busy trying to ensnare the more than controversial nationalist “Kremlin critic” Navalny. Who else will a visit by the Chancellor in the “State Hospital” Charité take part? It seems as if the Russian patient is also “Merkel’s patient”! (1)

Mossad poisonings

Let’s compare that with the attempted murder of Israeli Mossad agents of the Palestinian politician Khaled Meshaal on September 25, 1997 in Amman, the capital of Jordan. The blatant attack on the life of the then 41-year-old head of the Hamas Politburo sparked a diplomatic dispute that threatened to destroy the newly signed peace agreement between Jordan and Israel. The crisis ended with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having to make a series of humiliating concessions and handing out the antidote. If the federal government had brought this admirable Palestinian freedom fighter and resistance fighter for the freedom of Palestine to Germany at the Charité. or would Chancellor Merkel have visited him “privately”? Hardly likely, because while Russia “critics” and guests of state are courted, legitimate fighters against the Zionist occupation regime who are being murdered by the Mossad are viewed as “terrorists”! The double standard in the western “values” community is that simple. (2) (3) (4) (5) (6)

It is also not surprising that among the nine small US-dependent states that voted for Trump’s Jerusalem resolution in the UN, there was also Guatemala, whose President Morales unfortunately followed the US and wanted to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem . However, it did not bring him any luck, he was disempowered and is now in asylum in Argentina. In this context, I would like to remind you that Israel was known to be a willing arms dealer to the dictatorship of the time to destroy the indigenous population of Guatemala. “Israel’s well-documented role in the dirty war of Guatemala, which left more than 200,000 dead, has not been brought to justice.” Another specialty of the “Jewish apartheid regime” is exporting its tried and tested weapons. That was the beginning, which found its disgusting completion with the mendacious UAE agreement, it is really only about enormous arms sales. We can vividly imagine what this means for the future, war and destruction, hunger and misery. (7)

Central council president called for upper limit

Schuster also plays a more than dangerous role in the refugee crisis, because he took the CSU position of an “upper limit” very early on and never tired of warning against allegedly “imported” Muslim anti-Semitism.We have long seen the effects of hatred of Islam and the mood towards Muslims. Schuster is adopting an AfD position and making the “Gauland!” In contrast to the Christian representatives, who behave much more moderately, the Central Council of Jews and other Jewish officials play a more than dangerous role that only fuels prejudice. In the meantime we are experiencing an unrestrained hatred of Islam, right-wing extremism and xenophobia, led by the AfD, the party that otherwise stands so upright on the side of the Jews and the “Jewish state”.

No Israelization of Germany

The “Jewish State”, which denies the Palestinians their legal right of return and expels black refugees to their home countries, has forfeited any right to be recognized as a role model. But President Schuster does not deal with these issues, but prefers to paint a glorifying picture of the “Jewish State” and thus calls for an “Israelization” of Germany, which we cannot allow. The countless Mossad murders, on the orders of the respective Zionist regimes, were never of importance for the hypocritical community of states, because according to Zionist standards they only served “self-defense and security” for the “threatened” “Jewish state” and were tolerated, even supported. (8) (9)

Fear not, for the law and the facts concerning Palestine are on our side! And that is why Zionists fear nothing but the truth and want to prevent any discussion! By all means one wants to prevent their meager and transparent claims from being exposed.

The Mahler song of the “persecuted in the tower” with the text “The thoughts are free”, at the end of this text I see a representative symbol for the persecuted friends in Palestine. (10)

I would like to thank my many Christian-Palestinian friends in occupied Bethlehem, Beth Sahour and Beth Shala, as well as in occupied Jerusalem, Gaza and all of Palestine and explicitly to my friend Mazin Qumsiyeh, with whom I have a long-standing friendship and for his book “Canaan : A common country. Human Rights and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict ”, published by Zambon-Verlag, I was allowed to contribute the foreword. An important and highly recommended book that I want to remind you of again. (11)

Fight for a free Palestine

For me, Mazin Qumsiyeh is always a shining example and role model for socio-political work in illegally occupied Palestine. His whole life has been dedicated to the struggle for a free Palestine and, like me, he works for a state of Palestine. On behalf of the many courageous Palestinians who put up resistance at the risk of their lives.

Palestine a sad symbol of ongoing Zionist occupation

Palestine 2020 in Corona times is a sad symbol of the ongoing Zionist occupation and the arbitrary separation of families from Gaza and the rest of occupied Palestine. If it was previously possible to travel from Gaza to Ramallah or to Bethlehem, this is now becoming impossible due to the increasing harassment of the Netanyahu regime. In this way, frustration and hopelessness are consciously promoted, which actually has only one purpose, namely to force the Palestinians, Christian or Muslim, to give up and to help “Eretz Israel” and the “Greater Israel” that has always been planned to achieve a “final victory”. After 72 years of ethnic cleansing and occupation, 75 years after the end of the war, it is time to reconcile and stand up for freedom. Unfortunately, we are further away from that than ever! Do not be afraid.

