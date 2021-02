Das ist ein politischer Akt, und ein sehr beschämender dazu.

Bild:Anthony Fauci punted when asked about Israel’s refusal to provide vaccines to Palestinians living under its military rule. Al Drago UPI

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist and chief medical adviser to the US president, has given his implicit endorsement of Israeli medical apartheid. In an interview with The Times of Israel, Fauci lauded Israel’s COVID-19 vaccination program as a “model for the rest of the world,” crediting the socialized healthcare system in the country.