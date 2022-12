In Israel gibt es weder rechts noch links; sie sind alle Extremisten VonMotasem A Dalloul

Versagt hier die vorlaute Stimme von AA Baerbock, wen es sich um Palästina handelt? Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank by Israeli occupation forces and extremist Jewish settlers have increased sharply. Too many of the attacks have been deadly. In the latest “extrajudicial execution”, young Palestinian Ammar Mefleh, 22, was shot dead by a police officer who was manhandling him in Huwwarah, near Nablus.