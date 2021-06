Biden nominiert Thomas Nides als Botschafter in Israel

Wenn das nicht die “besten” Voraussetzungen für diesen Posten sind: ” Ein jüdischer Staatsdiener und Wirtschaftsfüher”



Bild: Thomas Nides, vice chairman of Morgan Stanley in Washington, DC on 20 December 2012 [Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

US President Joe Biden appointed Thomas Nides as the country’s next ambassador to Israel, the White House announced in a statement yesterday. Nides, 60, is vice chairman of Morgan Stanley, the fourth-largest US investment banking firm and has previously served as deputy secretary of state from 2011 to 2013 during the administration of former President Barack Obama.