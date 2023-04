Die deutsche Außenministerin warnt nach der Verhaftung von Ghannouchi vor einem Rückschritt Tunesiens in Sachen Demokratie

Hat AA Baerbock schon einmal das Netanjahu Regime in “Sachen Demokratie” gewarnt oder ihre geliebten ukrainischen Freunde? Was für eine unglaubwürdige und einseitige “feministische Außen (zerstörungs)politik” dieser AA Baerbock! Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Germany’s Foreign Minister has warned against Tunisia’s backtrack on democracy, as president Kais Saied continues to suppress the country’s opposition and solidify his power following his coup two years ago. Tunisia’s main opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi was arrested on Monday this week, following comments that to eradicate different viewpoints in Tunisian politics and society, such as the leftism or political Islam, may lead to a “civil war”.