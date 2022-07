Der neue globale Kalte Krieg der NATO ist jetzt offiziell

Question Everything!

NATO’s New Global Cold War Is Now Official

Editorial

July 04, 2022: Information Clearing House —- Finally, the United States-led military alliance called NATO has made its global cold war ambitions explicit. At last, the warmongering organization has come clean out of the deceptive closet it has been hiding in for many years. And, therefore, henceforth, may it be damned by all good-thinking people of the world.