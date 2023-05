Die britische Kriegstreiberei treibt Europa in der Ukraine in die Katastrophe von JONATHAN COOK

From lobbying for fighter jets to supplying depleted uranium, the UK is making sure escalation is the only way forward. JONATHAN COOK 24 May 2023 Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky on 8 February 2023 (Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street) Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made an unexpected trip to Britain last week on a whistle-stop tour of European capitals, pleading for more powerful and longer-range weapons to use in his war against Russia.