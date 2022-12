Ein sehr lesenswerter Artikel von Jeremy Kuzmarov, mit wichtigen Parallelen Evelyn Hecht-Galinski

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky received a hero’s welcome in his visit to Washington on December 21. Departing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi compared him to Winston Churchill, while President Joe Biden compared him on Hanukkah to Judah the Maccabee, who defended the Jewish temple against the Greek King Antiochus’ forces in ancient times.