Griechische Zeitung vergleicht den jüdischen CEO von Pfizer mit Nazi-Arzt Josef Mengele

Diese gefährliche wirklich antisemitische Geschmacklosigkeit, wäre in der Türkei nicht passiert.

JTA – A Greek newspaper whose publisher was convicted recently of anti-Semitic defamation warned its readers that Pfizer’s Jewish CEO will “stick the needle” into them while calling the pharmaceutical company’s prospective COVID-19 vaccine “poison.” The front-page article, with graphics including a picture of Albert Bourla and the Nazi war criminal Dr. Josef Mengele, appeared Tuesday in the daily Makeleio.