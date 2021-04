Israelische Soldaten nach Arbeit an Iron Dome an Krebs erkrankt, so der Medien Bericht

“Verstrahlte” jüdische “Verteidigungssoldaten” gilt als “üblicher Kollateralschaden! Aber wie sieht es mit radioaktiven Starhlung der palästinensischen Ziele aus?



Bild:Israeli soldiers stand in front of an Iron Dome defence system battery on 27 July 2020 [JALAA MAREY/AFP/Getty Images]

A group of Israeli soldiers said their army service near the Iron Dome missile defence systems has led them to be diagnosed with cancer, Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported. The paper said yesterday that the soldiers had been diagnosed with cancer towards the end of their military service, or several months after being discharged from duty.