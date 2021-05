Khamenei: Der Niedergang Israels hat begonnen

Was für ein frommer Wunsch

Bild: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addresses people via a live broadcast on state television on the occasion of the anniversary of the 1978 Qom protests in Tehran, Iran on January 08, 2021. [Iranian Leader Press Office – Anadolu Agency]

Supreme Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced on Friday: “The decline of the enemy Zionist regime has begun and will not stop.” Marking Al-Quds Day, an annual event that takes place on the last Friday of Ramadan, Khamenei asserted: “Israel is not a country, but a terrorist base against the nation of Palestine and other Muslim nations.”