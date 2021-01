Warum hat die EU einen israelischen Propagandisten angeheuert? Von David Cronin

Bild: Raphael Ahren likes to combine stenography with sight-seeing. (Via Facebook)

Israel’s journalists are not renowned for their capacity to surprise. Kudos, then, to Raphael Ahren. He has proven that it is possible to be rewarded by someone you have dragged through the mud. Ahren has just started a new job as the spokesperson for Emanuele Giaufret, the European Union’s ambassador in Tel Aviv.